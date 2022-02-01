BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A man has been arrested in a December burglary of Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge that resulted in $18,000 worth of equipment being stolen, according to the Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD).

Kenneth Taylor was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on two counts of simple burglary on January 27.

On Dec. 28, 2021, detectives with the BBPD began investigating the burglary of Parc Hardy. During the burglary, $18,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

After a thorough investigation detectives developed Taylor as a suspect. During the investigation detectives also recovered a zero-turn lawn mower and golf cart that was stolen from Parc Hardy.