Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 3, in connection to a shooting that occurred in Central City in 2023.
NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2600 block of First Street around 4:05 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2023.
At the scene, police said they found 35-year-old Melvin Alberto Rodriguez Manueles with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an investigation, the NOPD identified Jose Gabriel Gamboa-Escobar as the suspect.
Escobar was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.