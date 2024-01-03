Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 3, in connection to a shooting that occurred in Central City in 2023.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2600 block of First Street around 4:05 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2023.

At the scene, police said they found 35-year-old Melvin Alberto Rodriguez Manueles with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, the NOPD identified Jose Gabriel Gamboa-Escobar as the suspect.

Escobar was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts