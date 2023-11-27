Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after another woman was found dead in the Slidell City Jail.

Officials with the Slidell Police Department said officers found 25-year-old Theresa Zar dead in her cell on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

SPD officials said 39-year-old Sarah Blackmon admitted to smuggling drugs into the Slidell City Jail.

They said Blackmon allegedly gave the smuggled drugs to Zar, who later died from a suspected overdose.

SPD officials said Blackmon allegedly did not offer or seek assistance when seeing Zar struggle.

In addition to second-degree murder, Blackmon was also charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution and failure to seek assistance.

