BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police made an arrest in connection to a recent shooting that was shared on social media.

Raneshia Pointer, 22, of Geismar was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities after an afternoon Wednesday, June 7 shooting on Longridge Avenue.

An arrest warrant stated that officers responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where they talked to a shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries to her left shoulder. The shooting, which was filmed on a cell phone, happened after Pointer and the victim met up for a fight. Police documents said Pointer then got her handgun from a car and fired a single shot at the victim.

Footage of the shooting ended up posted on social media, police said.

Pointer was arrested on Wednesday, June 14.