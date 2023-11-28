Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 20-year-old was arrested after one person was killed and four others were shot in the Seventh Ward on Monday, Nov. 27.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting near Henriette Delille and Saint Anthony streets.

Three men had been shot. One was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The two other victims went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Within the same hour, New Orleans police had responded to another shooting near North Claiborne and Elysian Fields avenues. Two men had been shot.

Though it was indicated that the two shootings may have been connected, NOPD officials later said, “Any connection between the scenes is currently under investigation.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the NOPD announced that Rakheem Kenner had been arrested in connection to the shooting near Henriette Delille and Saint Anthony streets.

He was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

