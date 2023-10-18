Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Monday night carjacking of New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Raymond Rochon was also arrested in connection to another carjacking that happened a half-hour later the same night.

He is facing multiple charges including auto theft and illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Williams says he was getting ready to drive his mother home. He assisted her into the passenger seat and then started walking toward the driver’s side of his SUV.

“Two masked individuals got out, brandishing automatic handguns, pointed them at my head and told me to give up the car,” Williams recounted. “I put my hands in the air, attempted to comply, but I was very clear that I could not give up the car until I got my mother out of the car.”

Williams was able to get his mother out of his car despite the repeated demands from the two suspects. They then drove off, and Williams called 911.

“I’ve heard from carjacking victims, and I’ve heard from all sorts of victims about how fast it happens and how it sort of shakes you to your core, and I’ve got to feel it firsthand.”

Williams says he will recommend another agency to try the case, citing a conflict of interest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts