SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – A stabbing in Slidell ended with one man in custody and another in the hospital according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at a motel on Yapon Drive.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the location and when they arrived they found a man inside a hotel room suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital by medical personnel but this condition has not been updated.

Deputies say they believe, 30-year-old Wesley Pierce of Slidell is the person responsible and that he was still on the scene when they arrived. Pierce was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Corrections Center for a count of aggravated second-degree battery and attempted aggravated Burglary.

“Thanks to the deputies and the detectives with our Major Crimes Unit, who quickly responded to this scene, the perpetrator did not have time to leave, and he was taken into custody,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

There is no further information available at this time