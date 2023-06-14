NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been arrested in the Lower Garden District in connection to a carjacking incident Wednesday, June 14.

Reportedly the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has been tracking a suspect following a car jacking according to some nearby residents.

According to residents police found the car and waited nearby on the block of Terpsichore Street and Camp Street until the suspect returned.

The suspect was ultimately found in one of the nearby homes’ side yards and arrested.

The suspect’s identify has not been revealed at this time.

“The police did an amazing job and the police presence today has been incredible, and the fact that they have followed up and caught this guy is great and it’s very reassuring because you don’t hear these stories that often,” says nearby resident Cindy Dunn.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

