VARNADO, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana resident named Sylvia Ann Harry was killed after a van “intentionally drove” into her vehicle, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The van was driven by Craig Allen Breidenbach, 54, of Missouri and the deadly head-on collision took place on Friday, July 8.

Breidenbach was seriously hurt in this crash on Highway 21 and required an almost three week stay in the hospital.

The Missouri man was let out of the hospital on Tuesday, July 26, and booked into the Washington Parish Detention Center on the same day.

Breidenbach was charged with Second Degree Murder and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Bond has been set at $600,000 for Craig Allen Breidenbach.

“We’re glad Breidenbach is in the Washington Parish Jail,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “That is exactly where he needs to be until he can be tried and convicted in a court of law. The next stop for him should be a lifetime stay in a Louisiana prison. His incarceration certainly will not bring back the precious lady whose life he took, but it will bring justice to an otherwise horrible incident.”

Sylvia Ann Harry lived in the vicinity of Angie and was a beloved resident of Washington Parish.

The Louisiana resident graduated from both Varnado High School and Sullivan Technical College.

Harry spent many years working as a Paraprofessional at a local elementary school.

“The loss of this precious lady is a loss for all of Washington Parish,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “I extend my sincere condolences to her family and friends. The situation and facts of this tragic event are still being investigated and we hope to finish unraveling all the details in the near future. I assure everyone that the Sheriff’s Office will not rest until this case is fully resolved.

Meanwhile, I ask all parish citizens to cover this grieving family in prayer as they continue to mourn the tragic and senseless loss of their loved one.”