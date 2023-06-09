Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers arrested a man who they believe to be responsible for a Bourbon Street shooting that left a man hospitalized on Sunday, June 4.

At the scene, New Orleans police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 2:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Bourbon Street. The victim’s condition was not released.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), the NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and the U.S. Marshals arrested 34-year-old Chad Louis Johnson on Thursday, June 8, at a home in the 7600 block of Shaw Avenue, near the Little Woods neighborhood.

Johnson was charged with aggravated second-degree battery, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet and obstruction of justice.

NOPD officials said they found evidence related to the case at the home.

Anyone with information about this incident can call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-6080.

