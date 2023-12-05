Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 19-year-old was arrested following an investigation into the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle in Lafourche Parish and later died from his injuries.

Louisiana State Police reported troopers arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 54th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

There, they learned that Henry Savoie, of Larose, had tried to cross the highway on a bicycle. They said he traveled into the path of a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer and was hit.

According to LSP, he suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Troopers later learned that Savoie had died from the injuries.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, LSP officials said Isabelle Nguyen was arrested and charged with hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death.

They said the driver of the Chevrolet, Nguyen, didn’t contact emergency services and left the scene of the crash.

While still at the scene though, troopers were reportedly contacted about a driver nearby who was involved in the crash. When troopers found Nguyen, they said she admitted to driving the vehicle when Savoie was hit.

She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

