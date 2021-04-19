Armored transport worker accused of keeping 29 bags of cash, buying cars for family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso, Texas man collected 29 bags of money totaling $809,153 while falsifying financial documents between businesses and banks, according to a police affidavit.

Ramon Tejada, 32, worked for Miracle Delivery Armored Services moving large sums of money between businesses and financial institutions. During his workday, Tejada would keep sealed bags of cash while altering deposit documents and total manifests, changing how much currency he actually handled, according to police documents.

Tejada was arrested earlier this week after his employer complained to law enforcement upon discovering his alleged actions.

He allegedly purchased five new 2021 vehicles and gave them to family members between December 2020 and February 2021.

The police affidavit detailing his alleged actions states that investigators obtained a grand jury subpoena to check buyer records in Tejada and his father’s name. Police checked records with Viva Auto Group, Viva Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Mission Chevrolet.

A review of the documents show Tejada’s father purchased two vehicles totaling $105,246 in cash, the document says.

Tehada was booked for suspicion of theft over $300,000.