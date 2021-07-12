Armed robbery suspect identified, NOPD claims perp is armed and dangerous

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on July 9.

At around 6 p.m., the subject reportedly committed the crime at the intersection of Verbena and Peoples streets.

The NOPD reports John Richard Bono is believed to be armed and is asking the public to “exercise caution” if approached by him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bono is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.