MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — An armed robbery in Morgan City leaves a victim in the hospital for a gunshot wound.

According to Morgan City Police, officers responded to the area of Egle St. around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning in regards to an armed robbery. They arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Detectives are conducting an investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605.