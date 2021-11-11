Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted: Search continues for GSU homecoming shooter, Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university’s celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others.

Authorities are still searching for Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is the suspect in the first shooting that happened on October 13, 2021, on Grambling’s campus during its homecoming celebration.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carroll on one count of Second-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Possessing a Firearm/Weapon on School Property.

Carroll was not a student at the university and opened fire in front of the Favrot Student Union, taking the life of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy and injuring a 16-year-old juvenile who were both from Rayville.

No one has seen nor heard from Jatavious Carroll since the shooting and the Louisiana State Police is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll to contact Troop F at 318-345-0000 or call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH.

Just three days after the October 13 incident, another shooting took place on the campus as the university was wrapping up its homecoming festivities. That shooting resulted in the death of Marcus Snyder. Currently there are no suspects in the October 17 shooting, but law enforcement is encouraging anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Troop F or their local police station.