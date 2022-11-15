Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a Little Woods shooting.

According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue where he shot an unknown victim.

The suspect was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded Nike sweatshirt, stone-washed blue jeans, and blue shoes. The NOPD says the suspect arrived and left in a silver sedan.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured subjects, and/or vehicle is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

