Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HANHVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of the man accused of a shooting over the weekend that sent a man to the hospital.

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Andre Damone Stipe for the Aug. 19 shooting in the 200 block of Pine Street in Hahnville.

Around 7:27 p.m. on Saturday, deputies say they responded to the location to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim reportedly identified Stripe as the person responsible and said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

A warrant was issued for Stripe’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on Aug. 20. He now faces a charge of aggravated second-degree battery and has an attachment for failure to comply with conditions of probation.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

