All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell woman was arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to an abandoned building fire on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to reports, deputies began investigating a fire at Scuttlebutt Gentlemen’s Club near Slidell on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Through further investigation, deputies were able to identify Tiffany Bruno, 40, as a suspect in the investigation. Deputies say Bruno admitted to setting the building on fire.

Bruno told deputies that she was homeless and she and another woman were using the outbuilding for storage when she attempted to burn the other lady’s clothing following an argument.

Bruno was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for simple arson.

