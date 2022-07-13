Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office said his wife shot him. The shooting reportedly was the result of an argument that happened at a Laplace business.

According to the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a gas station in the 900 block of East Airline Highway on a reported shooting. When they arrived the caller, 31-year-old Danecka Johnson, told them that she had shot her husband.

Investigations revealed that Johnson drove up to the gas pumps at the scene and soon after, Parquet, her husband, drove up in front of her car, approached her and the two began to argue. Deputies believe that’s when she shot him.

The man was found inside the station, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right arm and chest. Parquet was treated by EMS on the scene before being taken to a New Orleans hospital. He is reported to be in critical condition.

Danecka Johnson was arrested and will face charges of attempted second-degree murder. She is currently being held on a $400,000 bond.