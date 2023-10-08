COTTONPORT, La. (WNTZ) – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in identifying persons of interest involved in the theft(s) of fuel that occurred in the Longbridge and Cottonport, La. areas. Any assistance or information pertaining to the theft(s), or the identification of the person shown in the photographs, would be greatly appreciated. If you have information, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.

Photos of Cottonport fuel theft suspect

Strong relationships between our agency and the communities we serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing. We rely on the cooperation of community members and concerned citizens to provide information about crime in their communities and neighborhoods. Please help us prevent and solve crime in Avoyelles Parish. Working together we can do great things.

Latest Posts: