ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department received information that two youthful males were walking through the Sunset Apartment Complex In the 2900 block of Monroe, each carrying a rifle. The responding officers located the two individuals carrying the rifles who then fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended the two males and recovered the weapons.

Jamarion Marks, 18-year-old of Alexandria, La. was arrested and charged with Resisting an Officer, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Obstruction of Justice. Marks was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Also arrested, was a 15-year-old male juvenile who was charged with Resisting an Officer and Juvenile in Possession of a handgun; he was transported and booked into Renaissance Detention Center.

The Alexandria Police Department is committed to working with the communities they serve in an effort to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at:

APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

