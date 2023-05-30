SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Queensboro neighborhood as Memorial Day draws to a close.

The call for assistance came in at 9:50 p.m.

At least eight units were dispatched by the Shreveport Police Department to the 2400 block of Midway Street, where officials say a 19-year-old was shot in the leg.

Police say there is no suspect at this time.

The teenager’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts