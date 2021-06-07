Another shooting in New Orleans East sends wounded man to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gunfire continues to plague New Orleans East after a weekend marred by shootings, including one that wounded nine along an I-10 service road.

On Monday afternoon, the NOPD reported a shooting in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard, located in far New Orleans East near the border of the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge.

According to the NOPD tweet below, one male victim reportedly sustained a gunshot wound and has been hospitalized.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 7600 block of Kingsport Blvd. Initial reports show one adult male sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/EUrSd2czyB — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 7, 2021

