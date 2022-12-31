NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in a homicide that took place Friday (Dec. 23).

That evening around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Baronne Street, a shooting outside of a local Rouses grocery store claimed the life of local comedian and historian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Through their investigation, detectives obtained footage of the unknown female, pictured above, as a person of interest in the investigation.

The subject was at scene at the time of incident and left the location in the pictured gray/silver Honda sedan.

She is not a wanted suspect, but detectives believe she could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

