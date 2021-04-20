Angie man charged with animal cruelty

FRANKLINTON, La. — On Saturday, April 10, officers arrested 42-year-old Allen Douglas Magee, Jr, following an investigation involving the neglect of nine pit bull terriers at a residence on Jess Peters Road in Angie, La.

Allen Douglas Magee, Jr

The dogs were immediately transported to the Washington Parish Animal Shelter. Eight of the dogs had to be euthanized for medical reasons.

The carcasses of three other dogs were also discovered on the property.

One dog was transferred to a veterinary clinic,where he received additional care. All of the seized dogs were malnourished and parasitic.

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) reports that Magee, who is the owner of the dogs, is being charged him with multiple felonies, including outstanding warrants.

He was later released after posting bond.