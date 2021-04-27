Andrew Brown Jr. killed by bullet to back of the head from law enforcement, independent autopsy found; FBI launching investigation

The FBI announced Tuesday that it's launching a federal civil rights investigation into the case.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., the man shot and killed by law enforcement last Wednesday in Elizabeth City, say he died of a “kill shot” to the back of the head from law enforcement, according to an independent autopsy report.

The news comes as demonstrators come together for their seventh day of protests in the wake of Brown’s death.

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies that were serving a search warrant. The community continues to call for transparency nearly a week later.

Brown was struck by four bullets in the arm before the fatal shot to the back of the head, the autopsy found.

NEW: The legal team for Andrew Brown’s family say an independent autopsy shows Brown died from a gunshot wound in the back of his head. They say there were 4 bullet wounds to his arm. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/5c8wXGjWBy — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) April 27, 2021

Lawyers and members of Brown’s family said they were shown 20 seconds of footage from a deputy’s body camera on Monday. The video, which hasn’t been shared publicly, showed Brown’s hands were on the steering wheel before deputies started firing, lawyers said.

In response to the Brown family releasing the independent autopsy report, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said that although the report is important, it is “just one piece of the puzzle.”

“The independent investigation of the puzzle being performed by the SBI is crucial and the interviews, forensics, and other evidence they gather will help ensure that justice is accomplished, ” said Wooten.

Lawyers also said Brown was driving away, only after law enforcement started firing, because he feared for his life.

An attorney for the family says they lost count how many shots were fired in the 20 seconds that was shown to the family. They added that shots were already being fired when the video started.

They called Brown’s killing an “execution.”

Eric Garner's mother is speaking. Says the Brown family is now a member of the same club she is, after her son was killed by police.



"Put yourself in that position. What would you do if you saw your child, your mother, your father ,whoever being executed." @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) April 27, 2021

Brown’s car was also shot after it struck a nearby tree, lawyers said. “It’s obvious he was trying to get away,” his son said Tuesday. He said violence in response to his father’s death is not the answer, but things have to change.

“You don’t have to be a Democrat or Republican to feel like injustice was done […] you just have to have a beating heart, a moral conscience,” said attorney Bakari Sellers.

The Brown family’s attorneys say they have received nothing from the official medical examiner so far. They commissioned a private post-mortem report.

BELOW: Watch the full briefing on the independent autopsy report.

Day 7 of protests

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, protesters convened for their seventh day of demonstrations. Protests have been peaceful in the days following Brown’s death, including on Monday night after the family shared what they saw on the body camera footage.

Protesters want authorities to publicly release the body camera footage, which can only happen with a court order. The sheriff said last week he intended to start that process, and Elizabeth City council members also instructed their city attorney to work petitioning for its release.

Elizabeth City and surrounding Pasquotank County are both under states of emergency ahead of the release of the body camera footage, though protests have been peaceful.

There is a curfew in the city starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, which protest organizers said they do not agree with.

DAY 7 of marches in the name of Andrew Brown has begun. Protest organizers say they do not agree w/@visitecity curfew. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/02RcCEdjBK — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 27, 2021

Call for special prosecutor, FBI announces investigation

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office also released a statement Tuesday calling for a special prosecutor to handle all matters related to the shooting.

“This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias,” Cooper said in the statement.

Cooper said bringing in a special prosecutor aligns with a recommended change in law from the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

“… I believe the law should be changed to help ensure it,” Cooper said.

The FBI announced Tuesday that it is launching a federal civil rights investigation into the case.

“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.” FBI Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lynch, Charlotte Division

Fight for release of body camera video

Although the body camera video has not been released publicly, WAVY was able to obtain a separate surveillance video from down the street from last Wednesday’s shooting that shows deputies pull up to the scene. Audio cuts out for about 20 seconds when gunfire starts.

ONLY ON: Exclusive video and audio of deputies arriving at Andrew Brown's home Wednesday morning. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/TxVUnjNffj — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 27, 2021

WAVY and other media companies have petitioned the court in surrounding Pasquotank County to release the video of the killing. The hearing on that petition is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Brown family attorney Bakari Sellers says people often call on families to send a message of peace during protests.



"If we want calm, if we want justice, that onus is not on this family," it's on the people hiding information, he says. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) April 27, 2021

Sellers, an attorney for Brown’s family, says the North Carolina law prohibiting the release of the body camera video is bad.

“If Andrew Brown had done something to justify his shooting, […] they would have gotten that approval early.”

Sellers said the law doesn’t require a court order to show the family the entire video. They were only shown that 20-second clip on Monday after a delay due to law enforcement blurring out deputies’ faces. Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the incident was “30 seconds” long, but the family only saw 20 seconds.

“We never got to see the initiation of the encounter,” an attorney said.

Seven deputies were placed on administrative leave after the incident and three who were not directly involved resigned. Nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump said policies need to be changed.

People who watched Tuesday’s press conference screamed “arrest them!” after the reading of the report.

“The law enforcement in this country cannot be the judge, jury and executioner,” an attorney for the family said.

This is a breaking update. Check back for more coverage.