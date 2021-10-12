Ambush attacks against law enforcement officers increase

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — There’s a surge in violence against the brave men and women who protect and serve.

“We know when we raised our hands and took our oath that it may put our lives in danger. This is what our troopers do and what our deputies and officers do,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

The National Fraternal Order of Police reports 93 officers have been shot in attacks this year and 21 of them died. Last year, there were 48 attacks and 12 deaths.

“I just think there’s a narrative out there now about law enforcement, and I think that maybe some of it. It’s sad to read that narrative where there’s such an increase,” said Webre.

The attack on Master Trooper Adam Gaubert is not included in the report. Louisiana State Police hope the disturbing trend will stop. Leaders said getting more involved in the community could help.

“As we continue to build the trust with our communities. It is our hope that our communities will continue to help us identify those members that are not only threatening law enforcement, but our communities as a whole,” said Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis.

“We have to take responsibility for our actions, and we know we have to do that. We have to do what we have to do to make sure that we are out in our community,” said Webre.

Law enforcement officers said the negative narrative could also have an impact on recruiting.