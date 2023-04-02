NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three women are wounded after a shooting on Bourbon St.

Accroding the New Orleans Police Department, it happened in the 700 block around 1:15 a.m. when 20-year-old Savannah Brown and a male nightclub security guard were involved in an altercation.

As the altercation escalated Brown produced a gun and fired a shot at the security guard that fragmented him. The bullet also grazed three women nearby.

All three women were taken to the hospital. The security guard refused treatment.

There are no updates on their condition at this time.

Brown has arrested by NOPD in this incident.

