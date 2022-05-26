BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a Sunday, May 22 shooting in an Albertsons on George O’Neal Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says two men were involved in the altercation and both were armed.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Jonathan Young Jr. was loading groceries into his vehicle when he began to argue with a nearby man who was in a vehicle that contained two children under the age of ten.

Detectives say that as the argument escalated, Young retrieved a gun from his vehicle and wielded it.

The man claimed that Young said, “I will shoot you,” while holding the weapon.

The man alleged that this triggered him to grab his own gun from his vehicle’s console and fire at least one shot at Young.

The arrest report says Young then jumped into his own vehicle and fled to an area hospital to address his injuries; meanwhile, the other man’s wife called 911 to summon authorities.

Detectives relied on video surveillance and witness statements to piece together what happened.

Young was arrested Wednesday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.