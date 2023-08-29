Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A 10-year-old is recovering after being shot Monday, Aug. 28, according to the Covington Police Department.

Around 4 p.m., the police department along with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 900 block of West 32nd Avenue.

When they arrived, the child was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but was later released.

Through an investigation, officers were able to identify 19-year-old Stephen Dajon Miller as the alleged suspect.

Detectives learned Miller had reportedly been in a fight some time prior. Officers say after the altercation, he went to the home and fired multiple shots at a group of bystanders, wounding the 10-year-old.

Miller was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Sch. I

No further information is available at this time.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories