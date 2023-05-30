Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man accused of fatally shooting a New Orleans restaurant worker and wounding a tourist has now reportedly been linked to a homicide investigation in Houston, Texas.

According to the Harris County District Court, 22-year-old Kyron Keith Fazande is now suspected of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy on May 6, just two days before being taken into custody for the shooting death of 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III.

Investigators said the fatal shooting was the result of an argument between the teenager and Fazande outside of an apartment complex.

On April 28, the NOPD responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Canal Street at about 8:20 p.m. where they found Walker shot to death and a 54-year-old woman dining inside, wounded.

Surveillance cameras allegedly captured Fazane in the area and detectives were able to identify him as a suspect.

Fazande was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail where he faces charges of murder in both Houston and New Orleans.

