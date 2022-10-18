BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A weeks-long investigation ended with the arrest of two people including an alleged drug dealer.

41-year-old Jermaine Harris, aka, “UNC” and Dawn Clarke, 45, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to authorities.

Agents with EBRSO Narcotics had reason to believe that Harris was dealing drugs and initiated an investigation.

“During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted 100’s of hours of surveillance and numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO said that during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl, Harris had his 10-year-old son with him.

At the conclusion of the investigation, three locations were searched by law enforcement. During those searches these items were seized:

2.2 pounds of Fentanyl (street value $70,000)

14 grams of Heroin (street value $1,400)

53 dosage units of Oxycodone (street value $1,060)

1 gram of crack cocaine

Numerous boxes of Suboxone

$9,500 (pending seizure)

Ruger .40 caliber handgun (reported stolen via Addis PD)

Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun (reported stolen via BRPD)

Derringer .22 caliber handgun

Harris and Clarke remain behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and their charges are listed below:

Jermaine Harris:

Dist. of Sch. II (Fentanyl/3 counts)

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. I (Heroin)

PWITD Sch. II (Hydrocodone)

PWTID Sch. II (Crack Cocaine)

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Poss. of a Stolen Firearm (2 counts)

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Ill. use of CDS In the Presence of a Juvenile

Dawn Clarke:

Poss. of Sch. I (Heroin)

EBRSO SCAT, K-9, Intel, Central Police Department and DEA Task Force assisted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on this case.

