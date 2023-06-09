Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Two Baton Rouge men and a teenager are behind bars after an attempted burglary in Houma on Friday morning.

Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) report that on June 8 just before 3:00 a.m., they received a report of a stolen U-Haul truck with several passengers being driven in the 5500 block of West Park Avenue.

A search for the truck led deputies to an apartment complex where they found the reportedly stolen U-Haul. According to the sheriff’s office, three men were seen standing near the truck taking off what appeared to be gloves.

Terrebonne Parish deputies arrested Davion Kibodeaux, Daylon White, and a 17-year-old boy. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of tools that can potentially be used in a burglary.

Through investigation, detectives learned the three allegedly had a plan to break into a local business. It was later discovered that Kibodeaux had outstanding warrants in Ascension Parish on charges related to the burglary of a Motor Sports business in Gonzalez.

Kibodeaux and White were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex and are being held on bonds of $70,000 and $75,000. The teen was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Complex on an unidentified bond amount.

Davion Malik faces charges of:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Possession of tools for a crime

Attempted Simple Burglary

Outstanding warrants

Daylon Markyon White faces charges of:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Possession of tools for a crime

Attempted Simple Burglary

The 17-year-old male faces charges of:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Possession of tools for a crime

Attempted Simple Burglary

Possession of Marijuana, which was found on his person at the time of his arrest

“Unfortunately, our agency is far too familiar with this local business falling victim to thefts over the last several years, which has led to the arrest of several offenders not from this community. We will continue to do what is necessary to protect our local businesses from offenders’ intent on victimizing our community,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.