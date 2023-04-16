NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in an Algiers neighborhood has left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg Sunday (April 16th).
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive around 6:30 p.m. At the scene officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was brought to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.
There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
