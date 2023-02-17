NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find 32-year-old Eric Jordan, in connection with an assault in Algiers.

Detectives say Jordan and the unidentified victim were arguing in the 3400 block of Memorial Park Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 16), when Jordan hit the victim multiple times.

Now, Jordan is wanted on charges of aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery.

Anyone with information on this incident or the where Jordan might be, is asked to contact the NOPD’s Fourth District at 504-658-6040, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

