ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — A different atmosphere fell over the 1500 block of Dallas Avenue on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, as the Alexandria Police Department responded to a distressing call at approximately 5:15 AM. The incident involved an individual lying in the roadway, prompting an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the body of 45-year-old Damon Johnson, a resident of Alexandria, La., who had succumbed to a gunshot wound. The Alexandria Police Department has classified the case as an ongoing investigation, with detectives working to piece together the details surrounding Johnson’s untimely death.

Authorities are urging the community to come forward with any information that may assist in shedding light on the incident or help in solving other crimes in the Alexandria area. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or reach out to APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Those who prefer to share information via email can contact detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

In a bid to encourage cooperation, Crime Stoppers of CenLa is offering a cash reward for information leading to a resolution of the case. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867. Additionally, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is available for download, providing a convenient and confidential platform to leave tips and receive a claim number for a potential cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

As the Alexandria Police Department diligently pursues leads and investigates this tragic incident, the cooperation of the community is deemed vital in bringing closure to the family of Damon Johnson and ensuring justice prevails in this case.

