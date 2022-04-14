KENILWORTH, La. (WGNO) — An Alabama woman is wanted in St. Bernard Parish after police say she threatened someone at gunpoint and robbed them of their belongings.

The SBSO has issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Kiana Wilson of Birmingham in connection to a robbery that occurred at a Kenilworth home.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, the case dates back to April 9 after detectives learned Wilson, along with an unknown Black man, committed a battery at the victim’s home, stolen items from them, and threatened them at gunpoint.

When arrested, Wilson will face a charge of armed robbery. She is described as a 5’5 White woman with dark hair and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Wilson, has information about the man who was with her, or knows more about the incident is urged to contact the SBSO at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.