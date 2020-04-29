Breaking News
Aggravated assault suspect wanted by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for 29 year old Daniel Robinson who is wanted for aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery that took place on April 25.

At the time of the incident, Robinson and two victims were engaged in a verbal altercation when Robinson reportedly pushed one victim and pointed a gun at another.   

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

