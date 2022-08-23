CUT OFF, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lafourche Parish that left one person dead on Tuesday.

According to the state police Twitter page, the shooting happened in the 200 block of W. 133rd Street in Cut Off. The exact time of the shooting is unknown.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to the incident alongside the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department. When they arrived, the LPSO says a male suspect started shooting at first responders.

Deputies say an officer with Harbor Police then returned fire, striking and killing the suspect. The officer was uninjured in the exchange.

LSP is the leading agency in the investigation which remains active and open. Troopers are asking the public to avoid the area as detectives continue to gather information. No further information is available at this time.