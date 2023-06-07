All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

ST. BERNARD, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office (SBPSO) has arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with a murder in Missouri.

According to SBPSO officials, deputies received information early this morning (June 7), that the Missouri State Highway Patrol was searching for 42-year-old Shane Ellzey, wanted for first-degree murder.

Deputies were advised that Ellzey was believed to be armed and dangerous and that he was traveling in pick up truck that was stolen from the murder victim.

Deputies found Ellzey in the 6500 block of St. Claude Avenue in Arabi and taken into custody. At the time of his arrest deputies discovered that Ellzey also had two bench warrants in St. Bernard Parish, one for a business burglary and another for a traffic violation

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, or any other criminal activity in St. Bernard Parish is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.