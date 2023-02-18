SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — Slidell police say they arrested a woman after she drove her SUV into a SPD officer’s motorcycle.



According to police, it happened after the Krewe of Selene parade Friday night. Cops say the officer spotted the SUV recklessly moving through a Rouses parking lot. Because the parade had just ended, there were many people walking in the area.



Police say the officer rode his motorcycle to the exit of the parking lot and blocked the SUV from exiting to the road where the pedestrians were. That’s when, according to police, the driver of the SUV drove the vehicle toward the SPD motorcycle and stopped but not before tapping the fender.



Below is an excerpt from the SPD social media post announcing the arrest as well as some photos from the incident.



***********



Drunk Driver Crashes Into Slidell Police Motorcycle

Yea, you read it right. Luckily, the damage was only minor and no one was hurt, but this lady is taking a ride to spend the night in the Slidell City Jail.

After the Krewe of Selene parade, one of our Slidell Police motorcycle officers observed this individual driving in a reckless manner through the parking lot of Rouses on Gause Blvd. Fearing for the nearby pedestrians, the motorcycle officer positioned his bike between the exit of the parking lot and the pedestrians. The lady looked directly at the officer and continued to drive towards his motorcycle, ultimately striking it with her SUV. To no surprise, the driver was highly intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.

Kudos to our prestigious motors officer, who potentially saved lives tonight. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!



Photo provided by Slidell PD Photo provided by Slidell PD