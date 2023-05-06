MORSE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need help identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 700 block of South Jules Ave. in Morse on April 29 at approximately 7:15 pm. A male subject approached the victim wearing a black ski mask and stole the victim’s wallet. The suspect then shot the victim in the arm and ran away.

He is described only as a male and fled the scene in a blue sedan. The vehicle was last seen heading south on South Jackson Ave.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.