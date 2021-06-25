About $750K worth of marijuana products seized at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport

HAMMOND, La. — A Miami man is arrested after police seize a jet and about $750,000 worth of marijuana products.

On Thursday, Hammond police received a report that a large amount of of narcotics was en route to the Hammond Northshore Regional, ultimately headed to Miami, Florida from California.

Leonard Lopez, 40

Alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs Air and Marine Division, detectives conducted surveillance at the airport. Around 5 pm, a Learjet 55 landed and attempted to purchase fuel. Upon searching the aircraft, detectives located six large duffle bags and six large suitcases all containing marijuana, marijuana vape cartridges, and pre-rolled marijuana cigars. Police report the street value of the seized products to be around $750,000.

Police arrested Miami native Leonard Lopez, 40, a passenger on the plane.

Additionally, the jet was also seizes and is pending forfeiture. The total amount of seized items is more than $1.6 million.