ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WGNO) — An Abita Springs middle school student was arrested on Monday, Dec. 11, for allegedly telling other students he planned to “shoot up a school” in St. Tammany Parish.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies received the report after another student told school employees about the 12-year-old boy’s alleged plans.

The student faces a charge of menacing.

According to the STPSO, the boy was released on a custodial agreement to appear in court.

