Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An Abita Springs man was arrested after drugs, guns and money were recovered in a drug bust in St. Tammany Parish.
Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives began conducting an investigation involving a man who they said was suspected of distributing across the parish.
The suspect, identified by STPSO as 28-year-old Allen Tate Jr., was reportedly found near his home in Abita Springs on Monday, Oct. 2.
STPSO officials said detectives executed a search warrant at Tate’s home and found the following items:
- Six guns
- Approximately 458 dosage units of fentanyl (M30)
- Approximately 1.5 grams of unknown blue powder
- Approximately 32 oz of suspected Liquid THC
- Approximately 29 units of suspected psilocybin mushrooms edibles
- Approximately 32 units of pre-rolled suspected marijuana
- Approximately 420 units of suspected THC cartridges
- Approximately 325 dosage units of suspected Ecstasy
- Approximately 1092 grams of suspected THC wax
- Approximately 304.4 grams of suspected THC oil
- Approximately 669 dosage units of suspected Alprazolam
- Approximately 22.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- Approximately 16.9 grams of suspected marijuana seeds
- Approximately 944.2 grams of suspected marijuana
- Approximately 54.4 grams of suspected MDMA
- Approximately 12.8 grams of suspected Cocaine
- Approximately 202 dosage units of suspected Adderall
- Approximately 18 dosage units of suspected MDMA
- Approximately 36 dosage units of suspected suboxone pills
- Approximately 154 dosage units of suspected LSD
- Approximately 5.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl and MDMA
- Approximately 591.6 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
- Approximately 21.9 grams of suspected liquid LSD
- Approximately 71 dosage units of suboxone films
- Approximately 4 dosage units of Hydrocodone
- Approximately 1.1 grams of an unknown orange wax substance
- Drug Paraphernalia Associated with the Distribution of Illegal Narcotics.
- A set of brass knuckles
- $21,850 in cash
Tate was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Four counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
- Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute LSD
- Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute MDMA
- Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- A charge of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine
- Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute Amphetamine/Adderall
- A charge of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- A charge of possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone
- Three counts of possession with the intent to distribute Suboxone
- Four counts of possession with the intent to distribute Alprazolam
- Seven counts of illegal carry of weapons in the presence of a CDS
- A charge of unlawful use of body armor
- A charge of possession of an unregistered controlled weapon (short barrel rifle)
- A charge of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
- A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
- A charge of fenders and mudguards required on vehicle
- A charge of view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Abita Springs man faces dozens of charges after St. Tammany Parish drug bust
- Warm next few days, cooler this weekend
- McConnell says he’s ‘pulling’ for McCarthy to remain Speaker
- New York judge issues gag order after Trump attacks clerk on Truth Social
- Abortion medication mixup ends woman’s pregnancy dreams: ‘All I got was a sorry’