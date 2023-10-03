Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An Abita Springs man was arrested after drugs, guns and money were recovered in a drug bust in St. Tammany Parish.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives began conducting an investigation involving a man who they said was suspected of distributing across the parish.

The suspect, identified by STPSO as 28-year-old Allen Tate Jr., was reportedly found near his home in Abita Springs on Monday, Oct. 2.

STPSO officials said detectives executed a search warrant at Tate’s home and found the following items:

Six guns

Approximately 458 dosage units of fentanyl (M30)

Approximately 1.5 grams of unknown blue powder

Approximately 32 oz of suspected Liquid THC

Approximately 29 units of suspected psilocybin mushrooms edibles

Approximately 32 units of pre-rolled suspected marijuana

Approximately 420 units of suspected THC cartridges

Approximately 325 dosage units of suspected Ecstasy

Approximately 1092 grams of suspected THC wax

Approximately 304.4 grams of suspected THC oil

Approximately 669 dosage units of suspected Alprazolam

Approximately 22.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 16.9 grams of suspected marijuana seeds

Approximately 944.2 grams of suspected marijuana

Approximately 54.4 grams of suspected MDMA

Approximately 12.8 grams of suspected Cocaine

Approximately 202 dosage units of suspected Adderall

Approximately 18 dosage units of suspected MDMA

Approximately 36 dosage units of suspected suboxone pills

Approximately 154 dosage units of suspected LSD

Approximately 5.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl and MDMA

Approximately 591.6 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately 21.9 grams of suspected liquid LSD

Approximately 71 dosage units of suboxone films

Approximately 4 dosage units of Hydrocodone

Approximately 1.1 grams of an unknown orange wax substance

Drug Paraphernalia Associated with the Distribution of Illegal Narcotics.

A set of brass knuckles

$21,850 in cash

Tate was arrested and faces the following charges:

Four counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids

Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute LSD

Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute MDMA

Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

A charge of possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute Amphetamine/Adderall

A charge of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

A charge of possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone

Three counts of possession with the intent to distribute Suboxone

Four counts of possession with the intent to distribute Alprazolam

Seven counts of illegal carry of weapons in the presence of a CDS

A charge of unlawful use of body armor

A charge of possession of an unregistered controlled weapon (short barrel rifle)

A charge of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

A charge of fenders and mudguards required on vehicle

A charge of view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited

