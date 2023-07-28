St. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An Abita Springs man is in the custody of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being found in possession of fentanyl, for the second time.

Deputies reported that 30-year-old Jouquan Dennis was arrested on Tuesday, July 25, after a follow-up from a previous drug investigation. Dennis was reportedly out on bond after a May arrest for possession of fentanyl.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 72000 block of Rose Street where they found Dennis reportedly smoking marijuana. During a search, deputies found 100 dosage units of oxycodone in Dennis’ possession.

Deputies say they suspected the pills to be counterfeit and containing fentanyl.

Dennis was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute.

He was previously charged with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II, proceeds relative to a narcotics transaction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a stolen firearm.

