MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Marrero.

It happened near the intersection of James Dr. and Wabash Dr. around 1:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and located two men suffering for at least one gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital where one of the men later died. The other man is in stable condition.

Shortly after, a third victim showed up to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the injury is non life-threatening.

The shooting incident remains under investigation. There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.

