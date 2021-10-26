A Monroe man is behind bars after possessing drugs and stealing items from a vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 25, 2021, Monroe Police recognized 42-year-old Alex Terrell Williams Sr. who had current state warrants for his arrest. Officers got in contact with Williams and placed him under arrest.

Upon searching Williams, officers found a pack of cigarettes in his front left pocket that contained a small metal pipe with burnt residue and a small crack rock. Officers also found three unidentifiable pills in his backpack and a pill bottle containing 7 Buspirone HCL pills that are not prescribed to him.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the owner of the pill bottle reported a vehicle burglary earlier that day and mentioned that their St. Christopher necklace was stolen. Williams was wearing the necklace during the arrest.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Williams was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of Drug Paraphernal

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Legend Drug Without Prescription

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

His bond is set at $40,500.