NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after he was hit by a RTA bus Saturday night (Mar. 4th).

Reports show it happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place.

The man died on the scene.

The are no updates at this time.

