NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Popular party spot in New Orleans was riddle with bullets last night Saturday (Mar. 11th).

NOPD has confirmed there was a shooting Bourbon St.

It happened in the 300 block near Conti and Bienville St.

Police say there was an aggravated assault, but no one was hurt.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Pla store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.